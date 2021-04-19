Quebec adds almost 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,092 new cases and 15 additional deaths Monday linked to the third wave of COVID-19.

This includes two deaths in the past 24 hours while the other pandemic-related fatalities occurred earlier in the month.

Hospitalizations rose by three to 686. This includes eight more patients in intensive care units for a total of 183.

The vaccination campaign saw another 40,433 jabs given Sunday. So far, there have been more than 2.3 million doses administered in the province.

When it comes to screening, authorities say 26,132 tests were given Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The caseload stands at 338,044 while the number of pandemic-related deaths has reached 10,816. Authorities say one death has also been withdrawn from the total after an investigation found it wasn’t due to the new coronavirus.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 314,000.