Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Garage fire in Saskatoon causes estimated $120,000 in damages

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 7:32 pm
Saskatoon garage fire on Avenue L North
A garage fire in Saskatoon caused $120,000 in estimated damage.

A fire investigator has found a garage fire in Saskatoon will cost $120,000 in damages and has determined the cause to be accidental.

Read more: One man injured in Montgomery garage fire: Saskatoon fire department

The Saskatoon fire department was called to the scene in the 900-block of Avenue L North.

Three engines, one aerial unit, one rescue engine and the battalion chief were all on scene along with the fire investigator.

Saskatoon garage fire on Avenue L North
Saskatoon garage fire on Avenue L North

The fire had spread to a boat in the yard and caused heat damage to two houses. The utilities were shut off for safety reasons.

Read more: Suspicious fire in West Kelowna destroys truck, damages garage

The fire department said once the fire was extinguished, the scene was turned over to the fire investigator. The fire started in the interior of the garage.

No injuries were reported.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentWestmountSaskatoon Garage FireWestmount fireAvenue L North

