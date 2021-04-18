Garage fire in Saskatoon causes estimated $120,000 in damages

Send this page to someone via email

A fire investigator has found a garage fire in Saskatoon will cost $120,000 in damages and has determined the cause to be accidental.

The Saskatoon fire department was called to the scene in the 900-block of Avenue L North.

Three engines, one aerial unit, one rescue engine and the battalion chief were all on scene along with the fire investigator.

The fire had spread to a boat in the yard and caused heat damage to two houses. The utilities were shut off for safety reasons.

The fire department said once the fire was extinguished, the scene was turned over to the fire investigator. The fire started in the interior of the garage.

No injuries were reported.