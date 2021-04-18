COVID-19: Manitoba logs 170 new cases, variant case on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The province has logged 170 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and one more death, according to public health officials.

The latest death of a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region brings the total number of fatalities to 959.

Today’s new cases include:

seven cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

36 cases in the Northern health region

18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

13 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

96 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of this morning, there are 61 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, as well as 71 people who are no longer infectious but still require care, totalling 132 hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also 16 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active COVID-19 cases, with 17 patients in ICU who are no longer infectious but still require care, totalling 33 patients in intensive care.

After 2,346 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test Saturday, the five-day test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent in Manitoba and 5.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province does not update variant of concern (VOC) cases on Sundays, however Fisher River Cree Nation announced the confirmation of a VOC case.

Fisher River Health Services was informed the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, has been identified, according to a bulletin on the First Nation’s website.

As of Saturday, the community had one active case of COVID-19, and has seen 100 total cases and one death since the pandemic began.