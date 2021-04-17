Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

2 teens charged with arson after hay bale fire in Spruce Grove

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 9:32 pm
Two youths were charged with arson after a fire was set in Spruce Grove on Saturday, April 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Two youths were charged with arson after a fire was set in Spruce Grove on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Alberta RCMP

Two 13-year-olds were charged with arson after hay bales went up in flames in Spruce Grove on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP and the Parkland Fire Department responded to the blaze north of Highway 16A and west of Jennifer Heil Way.

Two youths were charged with arson after a fire was set in Spruce Grove on Saturday, April 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Two youths were charged with arson after a fire was set in Spruce Grove on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Alberta RCMP

RCMP estimate the damage to be $10,000, and 150 bales were lost in the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

“Parkland RCMP want to remind area residents at this time there continues to be a countywide fire ban,” police said in a news release.

The teens are scheduled for court on June 4.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Spruce Grovealberta arsonHay Bale Firespruce grove fireAlberta bale arsonbale firehay bale arsonSpruce Grove arsonSpruce Grover hay bale fireteens charged in grass fireteens set fire Spruce Grove

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers