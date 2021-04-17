2 teens charged with arson after hay bale fire in Spruce Grove

Two 13-year-olds were charged with arson after hay bales went up in flames in Spruce Grove on Saturday afternoon.
RCMP and the Parkland Fire Department responded to the blaze north of Highway 16A and west of Jennifer Heil Way.
RCMP estimate the damage to be $10,000, and 150 bales were lost in the fire.
“Parkland RCMP want to remind area residents at this time there continues to be a countywide fire ban,” police said in a news release.
The teens are scheduled for court on June 4.
