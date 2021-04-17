Kelowna’s Melissa Livingstone releases new single

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Melissa Livingstone is embracing her free-spirited ways with her new single, Gypsy Heart.

“I have always travelled and have always been very independent and I have always had a hard time settling down and being in a relationship,” said Livingstone.

“So this song is about that woman who loves somebody so deeply but she feels like she can’t give him the life that he needs or the life that he wants, so she leaves.”

The upbeat tune is a chance for Livingstone to connect listeners by sharing her own experience.

“I think it’s a whole new dimension of knowing people because if they express that they connect with their song you just connect on such a deeper level,” said Livingstone.

For the songstress, writing from the heart is what she knows best.

“To write music I have always gone through pain through music, joy through music and I think being able to write songs that other people can connect with is just magical,” said Livingstone.

Gypsy Heart now is available on all streaming platforms. Follow Livingstone on her Facebook page.