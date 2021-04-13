The Road Hammers headline drive-in county music festival in Hastings in support of mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Juno-award-winning country-rock trio The Road Hammers will headline a drive-in concert series this September in Hastings, Ont., in support of mental health programming.

On Tuesday, the Crooks Rapid Country Fest announced its return on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 45 Pickens Rd. in the village about 35 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The Road Hammers — featuring Jason McCoy, Clayton Bellamy and Chris Bryne — will headline the one-day festival, which will also include musicians and acts Jojo Mason, River Town Saints, Shawn Austin, Leah Daniels, David Boyd Janes, Big City Lights, Lemon Cash and Johnny Rivex.

The concert will support the GPHSF, PHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation and the Canadian Mental Health Association local branch to support mental health programming across the region.

“Crooks Rapids is thrilled to be able to present another drive-in concert during these difficult times — music heals,” said Doug Oliver, co-founder, Crooks Rapids Country Fest. “Our lineup this year is bringing fans some of Canada’s brightest stars and promises to be an incredible day of music.”

“The Boys Are Back At It” music video is out now on YouTube! Drop us a comment there and let us know what you think! 🤠🎥🔨 Watch: https://t.co/yn7NfUn5pk#TheBoysAreBackAtIt #NewMusicFriday #TheRoadHammers #CountryMusic #CountryRock pic.twitter.com/DESb6r7Lc6 — The Road Hammers (@theroadhammers) April 9, 2021

The concert festival was originally designed in 2020 to be a weekend camping format but was changed to a drive-in format due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s setup will be similar, with vehicles parked on the grounds, and ticket options include a vehicle pass, allowing for as many guests as available seatbelts in a vehicle.

There will also be an online charity auction, food vendors and a set from DJ Johnny Rivex as part of the day.

“We are very pleased to be the charity partner of Crooks Rapids Country Fest with funds raised going to support mental health programming across the region,” said Laura Kennedy, executive director, GPHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation. “Last year funds were dedicated to CMHA Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge’s Four County Crisis to provide crisis response services to individuals 16 years of age or older in the counties of Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton.

“This includes a free, confidential, crisis line that is available 24/7 at 705-745-6484 or toll-free at 1-866-995-9933. We are proud to once again be supporting this vital mental health programming.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 9, with vehicle passes at $350 or single tickets at $100, and can be purchased at the festival’s website.

