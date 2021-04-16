Calgary police looking for missing man with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to locate a local man who went missing early Thursday morning.

Joseph Salisbury, 64, was last seen at the Peter Lougheed Centre at 2:50 a.m.

According to police, Salisbury may be riding his bike and was last seen wearing black windbreaker pants and jacket, along with white runners with blue and grey accents.

Police describe the man as five foot ten, about 170 pounds with white, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Salisbury suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Salisbury’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

