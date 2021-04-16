Montreal police seek public’s help in identifying man who allegedly shot at mosque with air pistol

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Montreal police hate crimes unit are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person behind an alleged shooting at a mosque on Bélanger Street in Rosemont.

Police said the incident dates back to April 5, when a man discharged an air gun on the façade of the building at around 7 p.m.

At the time, mosque officials said the shots had broken some windows but no one was injured.

Police said images of the alleged perpetrator were captured on video surveillance cameras.

The man is described as being around 18 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a yellow logo on the chest, as well as baggy grey pants and grey running shoes with black laces and white soles. He was wearing a blue surgical-type mask. He was also carrying a grey and black backpack.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot, running towards 23 Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the anonymous Info-Crime tip line at 514 393-1133 or head to the Info-Crime website.

Police say that rewards of up to $2,000 can be given out for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, but that certain conditions apply.