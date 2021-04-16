5 Ottawa men charged after drugs seized from south-end apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police said five men were arrested after they executed a search warrant looking for drugs at a south-end apartment building on Thursday morning.

Police said they were first tipped off in February after receiving “numerous public complaints” about possible drug trafficking at an apartment in the 1700 block of Frobisher Lane.

Officers found a “large quantity” of controlled substances inside, they said, along with scales, cash and mobile devices.

Police said five Ottawa men, all in their 20s, were charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking.

All five individuals were released on undertakings with court appearances scheduled for later dates.

