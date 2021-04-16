Menu

Crime

5 Ottawa men charged after drugs seized from south-end apartment: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 1:55 pm
Ottawa police say five men, all in their 20s, were arrested Thursday morning after officers seized drugs from a south-end apartment. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say five men, all in their 20s, were arrested Thursday morning after officers seized drugs from a south-end apartment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police said five men were arrested after they executed a search warrant looking for drugs at a south-end apartment building on Thursday morning.

Police said they were first tipped off in February after receiving “numerous public complaints” about possible drug trafficking at an apartment in the 1700 block of Frobisher Lane.

Read more: Ottawa police nab suspect in ByWard Market, Lowertown break-ins

Officers found a “large quantity” of controlled substances inside, they said, along with scales, cash and mobile devices.

Police said five Ottawa men, all in their 20s, were charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking.

All five individuals were released on undertakings with court appearances scheduled for later dates.

