Health

Ontario government asks other provinces, territories to send nurses as COVID-19 cases surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Ontario breaks another daily record for new COVID-19 cases' Ontario breaks another daily record for new COVID-19 cases
WATCH ABOVE (April 15): Ontario has surpassed 400,000 total cases while the province has once again broken a daily record for case counts set four days prior. The situation is expected to worsen and experts say we can turn our fortunes around as long as the right measures are put in place quickly. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – Ontario is pleading with other provinces to send nurses and other health workers as it buckles under surging COVID-19 infections.

In a letter to all provinces and territories, the Ontario government notes it is short thousands of nurses.

Read more: Trudeau sending Red Cross to help Ontario amid an increase in COVID-19 cases

The deputy minister of health, Helen Angus, also asks whether her counterparts have any resources to spare.

Her letter says the pandemic has strained hospital capacity, particularly intensive care.

Angus estimates Ontario will be short 4,145 nurses in the hospital sector alone over the next four months.

Read more: Ontario could announce new restrictions Friday to curb surging COVID-19 rates

The letter asks for another 620 health professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists.

“Specifically, the province would need assistance in southern Ontario, anticipated to be in the Greater Toronto Area and immediate surrounding areas,” Angus writes. “We are projecting a need for this critical support for four months following the anticipated peak of the third wave.”

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
