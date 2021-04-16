Menu

Crime

Toronto-area man charged in alleged sexual assault in Niagara

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 1:24 pm
Toronto-area man charged in alleged sexual assault in Niagara - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 38-year-old North York man is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Lincoln, Ont., according to Niagara police.

Investigators say they were alerted to the incident after a woman in her 80s came forward and reported she met a man through the dating app Zoosk.

The man allegedly was posing as a 77-year-old named Hag on the service.

Read more: Police investigate targeted shooting in Fort Erie

Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman when they met in person.

The accused was arrested Friday in Niagara Falls, Ont., and charged with sexual assault, failing to comply with probation and obstruction of justice.

It’s believed the suspect was also using the same username on another dating app, Our Time.

Detectives say there may be other victims and encourage them to come forward. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009363.

Sexual AssaultNiagara Regional PoliceNiagaraNiagara FallsNiagara newsDating AppNiagara Sexual AssaultZooskhagout time

