Peterborough County OPP seek 2 suspects in theft of boat on trailer in North Kawartha Township

Two suspects are being sought after a fishing boat on a trailer was reported stolen from a storage facility in North Kawartha Township last weekend.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:10 a.m., two suspects first cut off a padlock to a locked gate at a facility along Jack’s Lake Road, a few kilometres south of the village of Apsley. They then used a vehicle to tow away a trailer carrying a large fishing boat.

The following items — estimated at a combined $25,000 — were reported stolen:

Black 2019 14-foot Lund 1400 Fury SS bass boat bearing hull identification number (HIN) LBBJC399A919 and an Ontario registration of ON6911121.

Black Mercury ELPT25 25-horsepower four-stroke motor bearing serial number OR900451.

Black 2019 Shorelander B14 boat trailer bearing vehicle identification number 1MDA5AP15KA671741. The boat was winterized with blue shrink wrap.

One suspect is a man of average height with a slim build who was wearing a dark hoodie with a symbol in the middle, work boots, a ball cap and camouflage.

The other suspect is a woman, shorter in height and with a slim build, who was wearing a red shirt, long black coat with a hood, blue jeans and boots.

View image in full screen Suspects in the theft of a fishing boat and trailer. Peterborough County OPP

OPP say the vehicle used in the theft appears to be a black 2007-2009 Mazda CX7 with chrome trim around the side windows and a full roof rack with crossbars.

“The exact make and model of the vehicle is uncertain at this time,” OPP said Friday.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers online.

