10 people test positive for COVID-19 from Kingston legion outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Kingston.

According to KFL&A Public Health, 10 people have tested positive after being exposed to the virus at Legion Branch 631.

Anyone who was at the Bath Road facility between April 1 and 10 should be isolating and getting tested.

Kingston’s medical officer of health says they’re monitoring the situation closely, as many of those affected are older adults.

Dr. Kieran Moore says testing isn’t back yet to determine whether the cases involve a variant of concern, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it was a variant, given the attack rate.

“I’m so sorry that transmission occurred in that setting. I hear that they wore their masks, and they try to do their physical distancing as best they could. But with this variant of concern, it can spread in a close, confined space fairly quickly and in 15 minutes or less contact time,” Moore said.