Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health calls current COVID-19 situation ‘dire’

TORONTO – Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in the province is “dire.”
“I really wish I had better news to give you today,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.
“I have been providing updates to Ontarians for over a year now and at some of the previous press conferences I referred to the situation as worrisome and even scary. What is truly scary is that when I used those words before, our rates and our trends were nowhere near where we find ourselves today.”
Read more: Ontario reports record-breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total count surpasses 400,000
Yaffe’s comments came as Ontario recorded its single-highest daily case count.
The province reported 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 29 more deaths.
Yaffe noted that the previous all-time high was just four days ago, when the province logged 4,456 new diagnoses.
Read more: Ontario cabinet to debate imposing additional COVID-19 restrictions as cases hit new high
She said there are also more COVID-19 patients in intensive care than ever before.
Yaffe the data is “alarming and should be of tremendous concern for everyone.”
— With files from Nick WestollView link »
Comments