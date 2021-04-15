Menu

Health

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health calls current COVID-19 situation ‘dire’

By Shawn Jeffords The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Ontario reports record-breaking COVID-19 numbers with 4,736 new cases' Ontario reports record-breaking COVID-19 numbers with 4,736 new cases
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe reported the province’s most severe daily COVID-19 case count ever on Thursday: 4,736 people infected with the coronavirus. This brings the province’s total to 403,571 cases. “Unfortunately, our situation is dire,” said Yaffe.

TORONTO – Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in the province is “dire.”

“I really wish I had better news to give you today,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.

“I have been providing updates to Ontarians for over a year now and at some of the previous press conferences I referred to the situation as worrisome and even scary. What is truly scary is that when I used those words before, our rates and our trends were nowhere near where we find ourselves today.”

Read more: Ontario reports record-breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total count surpasses 400,000

Yaffe’s comments came as Ontario recorded its single-highest daily case count.

The province reported 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 29 more deaths.

Yaffe noted that the previous all-time high was just four days ago, when the province logged 4,456 new diagnoses.

Read more: Ontario cabinet to debate imposing additional COVID-19 restrictions as cases hit new high

She said there are also more COVID-19 patients in intensive care than ever before.

Yaffe the data is “alarming and should be of tremendous concern for everyone.”

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2021 The Canadian Press
