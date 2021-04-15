Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

36-storey tower could rise above Hamilton’s Royal Connaught Square

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 15, 2021 2:27 pm
The Moderne, rising 36 storeys, will stand as one of the tallest condominium towers in Downtown Hamilton. View image in full screen
The Moderne, rising 36 storeys, will stand as one of the tallest condominium towers in Downtown Hamilton. Spallacci Group/Valery Homes

The redevelopment of a prominent downtown Hamilton location is about the enter its third phase.

The plans, unveiled this week, call for a 36-storey tower at Royal Connaught Square, which would make it the second-tallest building in the city core.

In a release, the Spallacci Group and Valery Homes say the tower will be called “The Moderne,” and a website has been created where people can register for one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom units.

Read more: Year-over-year spike in home sales and prices in Hamilton-Burlington

The developers promise an addition to Hamilton’s skyline that blends a sleek and reflective tower with an art deco-inspired podium that pays homage to the site’s history.

Trending Stories

“The Moderne’s place in Downtown Hamilton provides prime urban living and walkability to the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods,” said Ted Valeri, president of Valery Homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Principal designer Carmen Dragomir said that “through the unique visual experience of each interior space,” the building will “raise the bar for any future residential developments in Hamilton.”

During earlier phases of the project, the historic King Street East hotel was transformed into condominiums.

The Royal Connaught, which was built in 1916, stood vacant for more than a decade prior to its restoration.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton condosdowntown Hamilton developmentHamilton Royal ConnaughtRoyal Connaught SquareSpallacci GroupThe ModerneValery Homes

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers