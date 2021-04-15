36-storey tower could rise above Hamilton’s Royal Connaught Square

Send this page to someone via email

The redevelopment of a prominent downtown Hamilton location is about the enter its third phase.

The plans, unveiled this week, call for a 36-storey tower at Royal Connaught Square, which would make it the second-tallest building in the city core.

In a release, the Spallacci Group and Valery Homes say the tower will be called “The Moderne,” and a website has been created where people can register for one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom units.

The developers promise an addition to Hamilton’s skyline that blends a sleek and reflective tower with an art deco-inspired podium that pays homage to the site’s history.

“The Moderne’s place in Downtown Hamilton provides prime urban living and walkability to the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods,” said Ted Valeri, president of Valery Homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Principal designer Carmen Dragomir said that “through the unique visual experience of each interior space,” the building will “raise the bar for any future residential developments in Hamilton.”

During earlier phases of the project, the historic King Street East hotel was transformed into condominiums.

The Royal Connaught, which was built in 1916, stood vacant for more than a decade prior to its restoration.