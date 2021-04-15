Ottawa ties daily COVID-19 record with 370 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa are hitting record highs as health officials warn hospitalizations will soon overwhelm the city’s health-care system.

Ottawa Public Health reported 370 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, tying a single-day record set last Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases locally stands at 2,953, according to OPH’s dashboard.

No new deaths connected with the novel coronavirus were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, warned councillors and media on Wednesday afternoon that the record levels of COVID-19 in the city will push hospitals over the limit in the weeks to come.

There are currently 84 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 92 the day before. The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit rose slightly to 25 as of Thursday.

While overall hospitalizations have dipped in the short term, Moloughney said Wednesday that many of the hundreds of people who have tested positive for the virus in the past week will almost certainly experience escalating symptoms requiring admission to hospital by late next week.

By that point, Ottawa could see 200 people hospitalized with the virus, straining the city’s health-care system to new limits.

Moloughney warned that figure could double again to 400 hospitalizations if Ottawa residents don’t act now to slow the spread of the virus by limiting their contact with others.

One bright spot in Ottawa’s health-care system is the official end of one of the city’s longest outbreaks affecting The Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus.

That outbreak, which started on Feb. 19 and saw 48 people test positive for the virus and nine patients die in connection with COVID-19, was declared over as of April 13, according to OPH’s dashboard.

There are now 49 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa.

Coronavirus variants of concern and mutated cases accounted for more than half of all infections in Ottawa in the first week of April, according to Public Health Ontario.