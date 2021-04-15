Man shot outside motel in Whalley area of Surrey Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night after being found at a motel in Surrey.

RCMP were called at 11:38 p.m. to a motel in the 9400 block of King George Boulevard and found the man suffering from a “serious injury.”

Police said in a release the investigation is in its early stages but the victim is known to them and they believe this is a targeted shooting.

Officers are in the area gathering evidence Thursday morning but if anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Surrey police.