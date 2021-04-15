Menu

Crime

Man shot outside motel in Whalley area of Surrey Wednesday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 12:42 pm
Surrey RCMP officers on scene of a shooting at a motel in Whalley Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers on scene of a shooting at a motel in Whalley Wednesday night. Ryan Stelting

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night after being found at a motel in Surrey.

RCMP were called at 11:38 p.m. to a motel in the 9400 block of King George Boulevard and found the man suffering from a “serious injury.”

Police said in a release the investigation is in its early stages but the victim is known to them and they believe this is a targeted shooting.

Officers are in the area gathering evidence Thursday morning but if anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Surrey police.

SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey shootingWhalleysurrey targeted shootingWhalley shootingGrouse MotelWhalley Surrey shooting

