Guelph reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 378

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its total case count to 3,543 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 12 from the previous day to 378 with another 40 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count stands at 3,128 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In one month, Guelph has seen 713 new confirmed cases and 408 resolved cases.

Public health’s online portal shows most of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and are most cases are in the 20-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 27 new cases are being reported on Thursday as its case count reaches 1,214.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by 13 from the previous day to 112, with another 14 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,067.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health increased from 154.8 to 160.6 cases per 100,000 within the last day.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 74,136 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,695 doses over what was reported on Wednesday.

Public health also reports that 66,719 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 26.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

