Search continues for missing Bancroft woman last seen on Highway 118 west of village: OPP

Bancroft OPP said Thursday the search continues for a missing woman last seen on Highway 118 in the Municipality of Highlands East on Monday.

Hope Jemimah (Ogutu), 29, was last seen removing items from a 2006 silver Mazda hatchback parked on Highway 118 near Cheddar Road, approximately 25 kilometres west of the village of Bancroft in the Municipality of Highlands East, OPP said.

She is described as five feet two inches tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. Police believe she left her vehicle and could possibly be on foot.

OPP say the woman also has connections to the North Bay, London and York regions.

“There is concern for her wellbeing,” OPP stated.

Missing person from Bancroft. Please contact OPP 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^ac @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/fJuuVGxc3Y — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 14, 2021

On Thursday morning, Bancroft OPP Sgt. Annie Collins told Global News a search by the OPP’s emergency response, aviation and drone teams continues near Bancroft where the vehicle was located.

“However, she has ties to other towns so our crime unit is trying to locate her via family/friends,” said Collins.

Anyone who has seen Jemimah or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.