Bancroft OPP seek missing woman last seen on Highway 118 in Highlands East

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police in Bancroft, Ont., are looking for a missing woman last seen on Monday, April 12.

Police say Hope Jemimah (Ogutu), 29, was last seen on Highway 118 near Cheddar Road in the Municipality of Highlands East that day.

She was last seen wearing a green knee-length jacket and was observed next to her silver Mazda 2006 hatchback.

She is described as being 160 cm (five-feet-two-inches) tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

“It is believed she left her vehicle and could possibly be on foot,” Bancroft OPP stated Wednesday.

The OPP’s emergency response team, aviation services and a remotely piloted aerial system are conducting a search of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

2:37 Families of victims, community react to ‘Missing and Missed’ report on Toronto Police Families of victims, community react to ‘Missing and Missed’ report on Toronto Police