News

Crash on Sea-to-Sky highway leaves three people in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 9:50 pm
Traffic is seen backed up on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, Wednesday, after a serious crash. View image in full screen
Traffic is seen backed up on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, Wednesday, after a serious crash. DriveBC

Four people have been seriously injured in a collision on the Sea-to-Sky highway north of Squamish.

Read more: 2 people hospitalized after single-vehicle collision on Sea-to-Sky Highway (Oct. 21, 2020)

BC Emergency Health Services says it was called just before 5 p.m., and deployed five ground ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics arrived to find three people in critical condition and one person in stable condition.

DriveBC said the highway was closed in both directions, and warned motorists to expect “major delays.”

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures' Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures
Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures – Jan 5, 2018
