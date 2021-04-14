Crash on Sea-to-Sky highway leaves three people in critical condition

Four people have been seriously injured in a collision on the Sea-to-Sky highway north of Squamish.
BC Emergency Health Services says it was called just before 5 p.m., and deployed five ground ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.
Paramedics arrived to find three people in critical condition and one person in stable condition.
DriveBC said the highway was closed in both directions, and warned motorists to expect “major delays.”
More to come…
