12 families to be relocated after 4-alarm fire tears through Montreal residential buildings

Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene of a four-alarm fire in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze started at around 2:45 p.m. in a residential building located on De Lormier Avenue, near the intersection of de Rouen Street.

Montreal fire department spokesperson Patrick Fournel said the fire quickly spread through the roof to neighbouring apartments.

“We don’t have the cause yet, so we will finish extinguishing the fire and our inspectors are going to verify for the cause,” he said.

Fournel said that around 15 to 18 families in three buildings were affected.

Of those families, 12 will have to be relocated by the Red Cross.

The fire department warned of possible power outages and commuters were being asked to avoid the area.

There were no reports of injury.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez