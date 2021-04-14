Menu

Canada

12 families to be relocated after 4-alarm fire tears through Montreal residential buildings

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 6:02 pm
Montreal firefighters were at the scene of a four-alarm fire on de Lorimier Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal firefighters were at the scene of a four-alarm fire on de Lorimier Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. April 14, 2021. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene of a four-alarm fire in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze started at around 2:45 p.m. in a residential building located on De Lormier Avenue, near the intersection of de Rouen Street.

Read more: 1 dead, 7 in hospital after five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors

Montreal fire department spokesperson Patrick Fournel said the fire quickly spread through the roof to neighbouring apartments.

“We don’t have the cause yet, so we will finish extinguishing the fire and our inspectors are going to verify for the cause,” he said.

Fournel said that around 15 to 18 families in three buildings were affected.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 7 in hospital after five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors' 1 dead, 7 in hospital after five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors
1 dead, 7 in hospital after five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors

Of those families, 12 will have to be relocated by the Red Cross.

The fire department warned of possible power outages and commuters were being asked to avoid the area.

Read more: Montreal names new fire department chief

There were no reports of injury.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
