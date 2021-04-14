Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

School boards in Simcoe County, Muskoka receive $27M to protect against COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 4:21 pm
The funding is being provided through the COVID-19 reliance infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. View image in full screen
The funding is being provided through the COVID-19 reliance infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. EPA file

The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board will receive $27-million to upgrade infrastructure at local schools and to protect against COVID-19.

The funding for local school boards will support building retrofits and upgrades, possibly including HVAC renovations to improve air quality, water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water and space reconfigurations, such as new walls or doors, to enhance physical distancing.

Read more: COVID-19: Adults 50+ in South Simcoe ‘hot spot’ included in Phase 2 of Ontario vaccine plan

“The infrastructure investment makes more upgrades possible, to support and protect both staff and students in our school communities,” Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“This funding means our children and teachers will be able to return to safer and healthier schools. It has long-term positive impacts, not only for the students of today, but the next generations of students in the years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

The funding is being provided through the COVID-19 reliance infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Click to play video: 'Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online' Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online
Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe Muskoka schoolsMuskoka schools covidSimcoe County schools covid

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers