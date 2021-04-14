School boards in Simcoe County, Muskoka receive $27M to protect against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board will receive $27-million to upgrade infrastructure at local schools and to protect against COVID-19.

The funding for local school boards will support building retrofits and upgrades, possibly including HVAC renovations to improve air quality, water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water and space reconfigurations, such as new walls or doors, to enhance physical distancing.

“The infrastructure investment makes more upgrades possible, to support and protect both staff and students in our school communities,” Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey said in a statement.

“This funding means our children and teachers will be able to return to safer and healthier schools. It has long-term positive impacts, not only for the students of today, but the next generations of students in the years to come.”

The funding is being provided through the COVID-19 reliance infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

