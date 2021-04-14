Laval becomes first municipality in Quebec to ban glyphosate

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s northern suburb has become the first city in Quebec to ban the use of glyphosate and other pesticides.

Officials in Laval, Que., adopted the new bylaw on Tuesday.

The city is also banning the use in urban areas of pesticides known as neonicotinoids as well as the cosmetic use of pesticides on lawns.

Agricultural and horticultural businesses are exempt from the bylaw.

Laval says biological insect-management agents known as biopesticides will still be permitted, as will low-impact pesticides.

The city says in a statement it will deploy patrols to raise public awareness of the new rules.

