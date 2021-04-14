Menu

Environment

Laval becomes first municipality in Quebec to ban glyphosate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 4:06 pm
Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto, are displayed on a store shelf in St. Louis, on June 28, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson

Montreal’s northern suburb has become the first city in Quebec to ban the use of glyphosate and other pesticides.

Officials in Laval, Que., adopted the new bylaw on Tuesday.

The city is also banning the use in urban areas of pesticides known as neonicotinoids as well as the cosmetic use of pesticides on lawns.

READ MORE: Ontario research suggests insecticide decimates popular pollinator, the squash bee

Agricultural and horticultural businesses are exempt from the bylaw.

Laval says biological insect-management agents known as biopesticides will still be permitted, as will low-impact pesticides.

The city says in a statement it will deploy patrols to raise public awareness of the new rules.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
