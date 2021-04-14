Guelph reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 366

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 3,491 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 366 with 37 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,088 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows most of the active cases were attributed to close contact.

In Wellington County, 13 new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,187.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by eight from the previous day to 99, with another five people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,053.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph fell to 149.4 from 154.8 cases per 100,000 within the last day.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 71,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,964 doses over what was reported on Tuesday.

Public health also reports that 63,963 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 25 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Public health announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

