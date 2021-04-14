Menu

Health

Guelph reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 366

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford defends Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Premier Doug Ford defends Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
WATCH: Doug Ford has announced plans to expand Ontario's vaccination rollout as criticism grows about what so-far has been a patchwork system.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 3,491 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 366 with 37 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph, Waterloo school boards receive a total of $53.6 million in COVID-19 funding

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,088 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows most of the active cases were attributed to close contact.

In Wellington County, 13 new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,187.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by eight from the previous day to 99, with another five people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,053.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph fell to 149.4 from 154.8 cases per 100,000 within the last day.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Risk of blood clots 30,000 times higher with COVID-19 than with the vaccine: Doctors' Risk of blood clots 30,000 times higher with COVID-19 than with the vaccine: Doctors
Risk of blood clots 30,000 times higher with COVID-19 than with the vaccine: Doctors

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 71,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,964 doses over what was reported on Tuesday.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine still safe despite ‘stronger link’ to blood clots, Health Canada says

Public health also reports that 63,963 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 25 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Public health announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCOVIDGuelphGuelph Newscovid-19 vaccinesguelph casesCOVID newsGuelph vaccinesguelph vaccinations

