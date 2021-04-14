Cockpit warning forces crew of Cyclone helicopter to land in park near Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The crew of a Canadian Forces helicopter landed the aircraft in a park east of Halifax on Tuesday after they noticed a warning indicator in the cockpit.

No one was injured and no damage was reported after the CH-148 Cyclone touched down in Rainbow Haven Provincial Park in the afternoon.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says the helicopter was on a routine flight near its base at 12 Wing Shearwater, which is on the east side of Halifax harbour.

The military says the aircrew was following standard operating procedures for a “precautionary landing” when the decision was made to head for the seaside park, which is about 10 kilometres east of the base.

The Department of National Defence did not disclose further details, saying the incident is under investigation.

Just up from my road. CH148 825 being tugged back to base after making a precautionary landing at Rainbow Haven Beach Park. No injuries or damage to the crew, the aircraft or landing site. Maybe a few cranky drivers behind the Cyclone convoy. https://t.co/KaciLQY6Iw pic.twitter.com/ERrybBWKa0 — Karly B (@karliaa_b) April 14, 2021

The helicopter was towed back to the base along local roads on Tuesday night.

“Returning the aircraft to 12 Wing will enable technicians, flight safety personnel and the aircraft manufacturer…to determine the cause of the cockpit indication,” the military said in a statement.

The news release says flight safety investigators with the Royal Canadian Air Force will be looking into the incident, along with the aircraft manufacturer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.

