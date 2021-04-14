Alberta RCMP charge man with 2nd-degree murder in Chateh woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP charged a man in the death of a woman in northern Alberta after her body was found earlier this week, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Mounties found the body on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. after responding to a sudden death call at a home in Chateh, Alta.

Kirk George Providence, 25, of Chateh, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Trudy Didzena, 39. RCMP said the two knew each other.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, and Providence is to appear in court on April 21.

Police are still investigating Didzena’s death.

Chateh is about 105 kilometres west of High Level, Alta.

