Crime

Alberta RCMP charge man with 2nd-degree murder in Chateh woman’s death

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 7:59 am
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

RCMP charged a man in the death of a woman in northern Alberta after her body was found earlier this week, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Mounties found the body on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. after responding to a sudden death call at a home in Chateh, Alta.

Kirk George Providence, 25, of Chateh, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Trudy Didzena, 39. RCMP said the two knew each other.

MORE NEWS: Hinshaw warns rising COVID-19 hospitalizations could lead to more restrictions ‘soon’

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, and Providence is to appear in court on April 21.

Police are still investigating Didzena’s death.

Chateh is about 105 kilometres west of High Level, Alta.

