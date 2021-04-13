All fire restrictions lifted in Manitoba after snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba winter blast means all fire and travel restrictions in the southwestern part of the province have been lifted.

It comes 10 days after the restrictions were put in place due to extremely dry conditions which posed a wildfire threat.

The areas no longer under restrictions include Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Spruce Woods Provincial Forest, and surrounding Crown land and the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake provincial parks.

Restrictions are also lifted within the Lauder Sandhills Wildlife Management Area within the RM of Grassland.

