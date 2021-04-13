Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

All fire restrictions lifted in Manitoba after snowfall

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Smoke can be seen from a grass fire burning near Carberry earlier this month. View image in full screen
Smoke can be seen from a grass fire burning near Carberry earlier this month. Facebook/Lori Car

The Manitoba winter blast means all fire and travel restrictions in the southwestern part of the province have been lifted.

It comes 10 days after the restrictions were put in place due to extremely dry conditions which posed a wildfire threat.

READ MORE: Wildfire warnings amid tinder-dry conditions in Manitoba this spring

Trending Stories

The areas no longer under restrictions include Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Spruce Woods Provincial Forest, and surrounding Crown land and the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake provincial parks.

Restrictions are also lifted within the Lauder Sandhills Wildlife Management Area within the RM of Grassland.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTravelSnowWildfirerestrictionsburnFire bansfire restrictions

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers