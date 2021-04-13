Self-isolation ordered after COVID-19 variant exposure at Saskatoon sports bar

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is urging anyone who visited a sports bar in Saskatoon to self-isolate immediately, and everyone in the city to strictly adhere to public health guidelines as the number of COVID-19 variants grow.

In a press release, officials said anyone at Sports on Tap along Lorne Ave. on April 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., April 9 from 11:25 a.m. to 5:25 p.m., and April 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., must immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

It is recommended they seek testing immediately and 10 days after the exposure, even if they do not develop symptoms.

“Variants of concern are dangerous; they are highly contagious, transmitting more quickly and to more people within the community,” officials wrote. “The increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Many of those falling ill are much younger than previously seen during the pandemic.”

The order comes alongside calls for everyone in Saskatoon to follow public health guidelines as case counts of COVID-19 variants of concern grow in the city.

Everyone is asked to seek testing at the first sign of symptoms, and get vaccinated when eligible.