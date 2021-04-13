Calgary reducing late property tax fines for a 2nd year

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary property owners will be getting a bit of reprieve for their 2021 taxes if they are late in paying them.

With tax bills due on June 30, the city normally levies a seven per cent fine on July 1. Another seven per cent is added on Oct. 1, and in the following calendar year, one per cent is added at the beginning of each month.

Tuesday afternoon, council approved a capped fine of 3.5 per cent for residential and non-residential property owners alike that will go into effect on July 1, 2021, with no further increases in fines until April 2022.

“At this time, the city anticipates having sufficient liquidity to manage the impacts associated with the delayed collection of property tax,” said Michael Perkins, manager of the city’s tax receivable and payable division.

Story continues below advertisement

“The anticipated impact of proposed deferrals does consider the payments made in 2021 will follow a consistent pattern with 2020. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The anticipated impact of proposed deferrals does consider the payments made in 2021 will follow a consistent pattern with 2020.

“Given the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on Calgarians, there is risk to this assumption,” Perkins said.

Perkins noted that the city would lose between $1 and $1.5 million in investment revenue and miss out on between $3-4 million in penalty revenues.

For the 2020 assessment year, council waived the July 1 fine and reduced the Oct. 1 fine by half. The city also provided fee relief for those property owners enrolled in the Tax Instalment Payment Plan.

1:27 City of Calgary aims to make Plus-15 network easier to navigate City of Calgary aims to make Plus-15 network easier to navigate

“What administration is proposing today is that we go from 17 per cent to 3.5 per cent for people until April 1 of next year, and then it would start the penalty would start coming in at one per cent per month as normal,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi told council.

Story continues below advertisement

CFO Carla Male noted that the city has been able to collect on more than 90 per cent of property taxes.

“That gives people a bit of short-term assistance from now for about a year from now, to help them get through,” the mayor added.

“It doesn’t really solve the problem that was in the letter the Calgary Hotel Association. It helps a little bit but it doesn’t fix it.”

Council received a letter from the Calgary Hotel Association (CHA) on April 1 seeking help for a struggling hotel industry that it says has seen the lowest occupancy rates of any major Canadian market.

Read more: Calgary waives patio fees for 2nd year of pandemic

“(T)he CBRE Hotels National Market Report – January 2021 … shows downtown Calgary at 6.8 per cent occupancy, almost 50 per cent lower than (even) Edmonton, and significantly lower than Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver,” Sol Zia, CHA’s executive director, wrote.

“The situation for our downtown hotels’ balance sheets is almost impossible to document.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The situation for our downtown hotels' balance sheets is almost impossible to document."

The hotel association asked for an “aggressive response” for Calgary’s 18 downtown hotels, including a deferral of all utilities and property taxes for 2021, to be repaid over 2022 and 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Nenshi said he “dreaded” receiving the letter from the CHA, knowing what other cities were facing.

Statistics Canada numbers showed tourism spending in Canada was almost cut in half in 2020, with tourism jobs in the country falling by 28.7 per cent annually.

A Statistics Canada graph showing how tourism spending declined during the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics Canada

“When I received the letter, I really thought that their request for a deferral and a payment plan rather than a cancellation of their taxes was eminently reasonable,” Nenshi said.

Council directed city officials to evaluate whether the city could defer taxes for businesses and non-profits not eligible for other tax relief that have been “significantly impaired” by the coronavirus pandemic.

Administration’s recommendations will come to a committee meeting in two weeks’ time.