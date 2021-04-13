Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘reprehensible’ racist remarks against 9-year-old child

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 3:40 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating allegations of racist remarks directred at a child in Surrey over the weekend.
Surrey RCMP are investigating allegations of racist remarks directred at a child in Surrey over the weekend. RCMP

RCMP are investigating an incident involving allegations of racist remarks directed at a child in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.

RCMP said a family was at a grocery store near 75 Avenue and the King George Boulevard on Sunday when an unknown man approached a nine-year-old child and made racist remarks.

RCMP said they have identified the man, who is known to police.

“This incident was understandably upsetting for the child and their family and we have engaged Victim Services,” Surrey RCMP Supt. Manly Burleigh said in a statement.

Read more: Racist, sexist social media posts allegedly linked to Vancouver Park Board supervisor

“Comments like the ones directed at this child are reprehensible, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

RCMP said an investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

