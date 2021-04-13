Nightly campsite reservations available to Saskatchewan residents Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Saskatchewan will be available to make nightly reservations for some of the province’s campsites beginning Wednesday morning.

Saskatchewan Parks will open reservations for Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills and Blackstrap as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Reservations for Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake and Lac La Ronge will be available Friday.

Read more: More campsites open at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas and Danielson reservations are available April 19, while reservations for Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley and Crooked Lake are available on April 20.

Reservations for Cypress Hills are available April 21. Reservations begin for Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake and Porcupine Hills are available on April 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron and Moose Mountain reservations are available on April 23.

All reservations begin at 7 a.m. each morning.

Reservations can be made on the SaskParks website on the province’s new booking platform that features “camping this weekend” for those who can’t get a reservation in advance.

Read more: Saskatchewan provincial parks to start accepting reservations on April 12

“A lot of people think we’re full every single day and if they don’t reserve that campsite right at the launch time, they won’t get one and that’s not actually true,” said Robin Campese, Saskatchewan Parks’ executive director of visitor experiences.

“At a glance, this will show you all the campsites available across the province, which is really exciting.”

Those hoping to get a reservation are encouraged to create an account in advance and to watch the provided tutorials.

2:03 New campers learn the ropes with Saskatchewan’s Camp-Easy campsites New campers learn the ropes with Saskatchewan’s Camp-Easy campsites – Aug 28, 2018