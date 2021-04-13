Menu

Environment

Opposition bill against coal mining in Rockies can proceed to legislature: committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. View image in full screen
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File

An Opposition bill that proposes Alberta’s Rocky Mountains be protected from open-pit coal mines can move forward for debate in the provincial legislature.

The committee that recommends which private members bills should go ahead has given unanimous consent to the bill sponsored by NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

Read more: Alberta Opposition says private member’s bill would protect mountains from coal mines

In a rare show of unity, six members of the governing United Conservatives sided with four New Democrats in agreeing the bill should proceed.

The bill calls for the cancellation of leases issued after the government scrapped a policy last May that once protected the land.

If passed, it would also stop the province’s energy regulator from issuing development permits.

Read more: Lethbridge man faces $600 fine for trespassing while filming anti-coal video

Open-pit mines would permanently be prohibited in the most environmentally sensitive areas and mines elsewhere would not receive the go-ahead until a land-use plan for the region was developed.

The government brought back the policy protecting the mountains and foothills and is setting up public consultations on coal mines.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NDPAlberta LegislatureAlberta NDPDebateLegislatureCoalRocky MountainsBillCoal MiningAlberta Rocky Mountainsopen-pit coal minesAlberta billAlberta's Rocky MountainsOpen-pit mines

