Health

Guelph reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 369

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised after Ontario doctors moved to different departments due to COVID-19 cases surge' Concerns raised after Ontario doctors moved to different departments due to COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH: Doctors are being moved to different departments in order to care for a high influx of patients due to surging COVID-19 cases. The concern is some doctors will be shifted to areas where they have little recent experience.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 3,457 during the pandemic.

The handful of new cases come a day after 175 new cases were reported from the weekend.

Read more: All Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Active cases fell sharply by 30 from the previous day to 369 with 34 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,051 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows most of the active cases were attributed to close contact.

In Wellington County, six new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,174.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by two from the previous day to 91, with another four people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,048.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped to 154.8, from 148.1 cases per 100,000 over the weekend.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online' Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online
Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 68,477 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,084 doses over what was reported on Monday.

Read more: Ontario releases more details on COVID vaccinations for adults 18+ in hot spot neighbourhoods

Public health also reports that 60,557 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 23.7 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Public health announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

