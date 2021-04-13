Guelph reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 369

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 3,457 during the pandemic.

The handful of new cases come a day after 175 new cases were reported from the weekend.

Active cases fell sharply by 30 from the previous day to 369 with 34 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,051 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows most of the active cases were attributed to close contact.

Story continues below advertisement

In Wellington County, six new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,174.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by two from the previous day to 91, with another four people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,048.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped to 154.8, from 148.1 cases per 100,000 over the weekend.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

5:24 Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online Criticism over Ontario’s mixed messaging as schools ordered to shift online

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 68,477 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,084 doses over what was reported on Monday.

Public health also reports that 60,557 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 23.7 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Public health announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement