Manitoba reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 132 cases Tuesday

Two more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, provincial health officials announced Tuesday.

The victims — a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s — were both from the Winnipeg region. The younger man was linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, and the older man’s case was linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

As of Tuesday morning, health officials identified 132 new cases in the province, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 35,459.

Of the new cases, the largest number — 89 — are in the Winnipeg health region, with 34 in the Northern health region, five each in Southern Health and Prairie Mountain, and two in the Interlake-Eastern region.

The current five-day test positivity rate is six per cent provincewide and 5.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Health officials also reported the first variant case in the Northern region Tuesday, as well as an outbreak at Brandon’s Fairview Personal Care Home, moving that facility to critical (red) level.

