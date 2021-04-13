Snow-covered car means teen driver has to pay Manitoba some cold cash

Clearing the snow doesn’t only mean your sidewalk, as a 17-year-old driver learned the hard way Tuesday morning.
Manitoba RCMP handed out a $113 fine to the teen, who was busted travelling down the Perimeter Highway near Rosser Road at 8:30 a.m. with snow caked all over the front of the car, including on a large part of the windshield.
Police said the teen was also instructed to clear off the rest of the car before continuing to drive.
