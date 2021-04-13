Menu

Snow-covered car means teen driver has to pay Manitoba some cold cash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 1:46 pm
The driver of this vehicle was fined $113 by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
The driver of this vehicle was fined $113 by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Clearing the snow doesn’t only mean your sidewalk, as a 17-year-old driver learned the hard way Tuesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP handed out a $113 fine to the teen, who was busted travelling down the Perimeter Highway near Rosser Road at 8:30 a.m. with snow caked all over the front of the car, including on a large part of the windshield.

Read more: Dangerous driving offences ‘have to stop’: Manitoba RCMP

Police said the teen was also instructed to clear off the rest of the car before continuing to drive.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSnowManitoba weatherDangerous DrivingRCMP Manitobateen driverobstructed car

