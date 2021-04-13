Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Alberta premier to announce more financial support for businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Barb and Ernie's Old Country Inn in Edmonton shuts down its indoor dining Friday, April 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Barb and Ernie's Old Country Inn in Edmonton shuts down its indoor dining Friday, April 9, 2021. Global News

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about providing more support to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney promised more aid last week after his government introduced a new round of restrictions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Alberta shuts down indoor dining, group fitness amid surging 3rd wave COVID-19, variant cases

Retailers are limited to 15 per cent customer capacity and restaurants can only offer takeout or curbside service, although patios remain open.

The Opposition NDP says Kenney’s government has failed for a year to properly manage economic supports, saying the money is always too little, too late.

Trending Stories

Read more: Half of Canada’s independent restaurants could close without help, industry group warns

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney faces opposition from some quarters — even within his own caucus — to ease up on public-health measures even as the province is recording more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Click to play video: 'Alberta legislature Speaker apologizes for openly opposing COVID-19 health restrictions' Alberta legislature Speaker apologizes for openly opposing COVID-19 health restrictions
Alberta legislature Speaker apologizes for openly opposing COVID-19 health restrictions

He says restrictions on public gatherings need to be in place a bit longer until vaccination rates reach critical mass.

More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID business supportAlberta COVID supportAlberta small business supports

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers