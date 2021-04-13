Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Spring edition of Edmonton’s Downtown Dining Week adapts amid COVID-19 restrictions

By Caley Ramsay Global News
The patio at Mercer Tavern near 104 Street and 104 Street in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
The patio at Mercer Tavern near 104 Street and 104 Street in downtown Edmonton. Global News

A popular Edmonton event that encourages people to get out and grab a bite is adapting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring edition of Downtown Dining Week kicks off Tuesday and runs until April 25.

Read more: Downtown Dining Week in Edmonton aims for busy closing weekend

The event comes amid public health restrictions that ban indoor dining across Alberta. However, delivery and takeout are still allowed, as well as outdoor dining on patios.

More than 45 restaurants are taking part in Downtown Dining Week and will offer takeout and patio-friendly menus. Twenty-six of the restaurants will have their patios open for al fresco dining.

The executive director of the Downtown Business Association of Edmonton said Downtown Dining Week provides a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Having to open and close their doors to indoor dining has proven costly, Puneeta McBryan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we look ahead to the next few years, a thriving restaurant scene will be absolutely vital to our city’s economic recovery and success, so this is a critical time to support our restauranteurs who have worked tirelessly to contribute to downtown’s economic and social vibrancy,” McBryan said in a media release Tuesday.

Read more: ‘The numbers don’t lie’ — Restaurant owners feel toll over coronavirus closures

Participating restaurants will feature special prix-fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus for $20, $35, $50 and $65.

This spring, a new addition to the event will also see fast-casual restaurants that typically offer counter service provide $20 all-day combos. Nine restaurants will offer this service, including BUOK, Rosewood Food and Tiffin.

The DBA has also partnered with five downtown hotels to offer exclusive staycation packages. Participating hotels include the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, JW Marriott Ice District and the Westin. Packages start at $239 and include one-night accommodation and a multi-course in-room dining experience.

Click to play video: 'Indoor dining restaurant restrictions return to Alberta Friday afternoon' Indoor dining restaurant restrictions return to Alberta Friday afternoon
Indoor dining restaurant restrictions return to Alberta Friday afternoon

People interesting in taking part in Downtown Dining Week must book a patio reservation or order takeout directly through the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Half of Canada’s independent restaurants could close without help, industry group warns

A full list of participating restaurants and hotels can be found on the DBA’s website.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusDowntown EdmontonEdmonton festivalsEdmonton restaurantsDowntown Dining WeekEdmonton Downtown Dining WeekCOVID AlbertaEdmonton Downtown RestaurantsDowntown Business Association of EdmontonDowntown Dining Week Edmonton

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers