Man charged with impaired driving after striking pedestrian walking dog: Peterborough County OPP

A man faces impaired driving and other charges after a collision involving a pedestrian just northeast of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision on Douro First Line in Douro-Dummmer Township, just east of the village of Lakefield.

Police say the victim, who was walking a dog, reported being struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The victim did not require medical attention, OPP said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle parked on the front lawn of the registered owner’s residence. OPP say the driver was found unresponsive in the vehicle. Officers were able to wake the man and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Gregory Davey, 62, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 11, OPP said Tuesday.