SaskTel waives data overage charges until June 30 due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel says it’s waiving further data overage charges to help customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown corporation announced on Monday that if data is exceeded, there will be no charges for business or consumer customers on its postpaid Wireless plans, noSTRINGSPrepaid wireless plans or fusion Internet plans until June 30, 2021.

“With the added increase in COVID-19 variants in the province and the return to online learning, our government understands the importance of staying connected during these trying times,” Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said in a press release.

“It has been a stressful year and waiving data overages will alleviate the worry of data usage for SaskTel customers until the end of the school year.”

Story continues below advertisement

When the global pandemic hit Saskatchewan in March 2020, the Crown corporation also waived date overages and later extended it to June 8, 2020.

“SaskTel knows our previous offers were appreciated by our customers and we are once again pleased to assist them with their work from home and online learning requirements,” SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a statement.

“This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone and we hope that by the end of this offer things will be returning to normal for most folks.”

SaskTel said it’s the leading information and communications technology provider in the province, with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

1:32 Coping with another round of virtual learning in the Regina area Coping with another round of virtual learning in the Regina area – Mar 30, 2021