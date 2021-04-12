More than 60 academic programs at Laurentian University cut due to insolvency issues

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. — Laurentian University says it has cut over 60 academic programs as the publicly funded institution struggles with insolvency.

A statement from the school says that 58 undergraduate programs will be closed.

It says that 34 of those programs are in English and 24 are in French.

Laurentian also says that 11 graduate programs will be closed.

A total of 107 undergraduate programs will remain open at the university in Sudbury and 33 graduate programs will stay open.

Laurentian says that the cut programs have had “historically low enrolment.”

The school estimates that about 10 per cent of undergraduate students will be affected by the cuts.

It also says that 44 graduate students will be impacted by program closures.