COVID-19: 1 active case at Empress Gardens, Trent University in Peterborough; 9 new cases for area

Following 26 new COVID-19 cases reported on over the weekend, Peterborough Public Health reported another nine new cases on Monday.

There are now 103 active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction, its COVID tracker reports at 4:04 p.m., up from 101 reported on Friday. Seventeen new cases were reported on Saturday, followed by another nine on Sunday.

A new outbreak was declared Sunday at an unnamed congregate living facility in Peterborough.

The health unit also reported that of its 1,010 cumulative cases (one removed from a previous day), 307 are variant of concern cases, up from 274 reported on Friday. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s total cases since the pandemic was declared, 895 are now declared resolved (up from 862 on Friday) — approximately 89 per cent.

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction include:

Workplace outbreak: Declared Friday in Peterborough County. No case specifics provided.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said last Thursday these other outbreaks were all “stable”:

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School: Declared April 4 — three cases as of Monday morning, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Unchanged. Two student cohorts have been impacted, one assessed as high-risk and will quarantine until April 14.

Champlain College Annex at Trent University: Declared April 3 with three cases.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 after one employee tested positive. Two residents have died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications, the latest on Thursday morning — the health unit’s 12th death. Of the eight COVID-19 cases, one is now active as of Monday, the home reported.

Two workplace outbreaks: Declared March 31, locations not identified by the health unit. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for April 12, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 220 COVID-19 cases associated with 36 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday:

Other school cases: One case each at Kenner Collegiate and St. Catherine Catholic Elementary, both in Peterborough.

Close contacts: 373, up from 272 on Friday.

32 local cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared; five required the intensive care unit.

Fleming College: Reports one case related to its Sutherland Campus in the city. The college says the individual was last on campus on April 6 and the case is deemed “low-risk.”

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. one active case in student residence — down from six on Friday student residence. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the current outbreak at Champlain College Annex.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 14 COVID-19 inpatients — up from “fewer than 10” on Friday. There have been 39 patient transfers from other areas — up six since Friday.

Death toll: 12 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 47,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday’s update.

