Peterborough police issue 14 Reopening Ontario Act tickets over weekend, city closes basketball court

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police issued 14 COVID-19-related tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act over the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, five of the tickets were laid in relation to a gathering at Confederation Park where an estimated 250 people gathered to protest Ontario’s latest stay-at-home order.

Another nine tickets were laid in connection to approximately 20 individuals between ages 18 and 19 who were tailgating with open alcohol and music playing on Armour Hill, police said.

We've closed the basketball courts at Simcoe & Bethune Park at the request of Peterborough Police Service after gatherings at the basketball courts exceeded the provincial limits under the provincial shutdown and Stay at Home order.https://t.co/0LjKp0Oa1L pic.twitter.com/nOKTqGQg7R — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) April 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Two Highway Traffic Act tickets and Liquor Licence Act infractions were also issued at the scene.

“Officers at the scene learned that all of the youth were from outside the City of Peterborough,” police said.

Police on Saturday also said they responded four times to excess gathering of individuals at the basketball court at Simcoe and Bethune streets, where up to 20 people were gathering.

It prompted police to shut down the basketball courts and remove the netting from the hoops

“Education and warnings were given, however, continued non-compliance led to the request to the City of Peterborough for the courts to be shut down,” police said Monday.

The city notes current provincial public health regulations restrict outdoor social gatherings to a maximum of five people while maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres.

“While outdoor exercise activity is permitted under the province’s Stay-at-Home order, the gathering limits and physical distancing requirements remain in effect,” the city stated.

“Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not permitted to be practiced or played.”

Police said officers also continued with quarantine compliance checks, completing 22. All checked were compliant.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Insp. John Lyons noted the service would be providing additional officers to deal with “COVID-specific incidents” and work with community partners to educate the public as protocol changes unfold.