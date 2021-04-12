1 new COVID-19 death reported as Saskatchewan’s active cases rise

For the fifth straight day, Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have increased and now sit at 2,549. This is the highest number reported since Jan. 26, when it was 2,665.

In the daily update, the death toll rose by one, and there have now been 455 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. The recently deceased was in their 60s from the Regina zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Monday there were 300 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 36,604.

The new seven-day average of new daily infections is up from 249 on April 11 to 261. The last time the average was reported higher was on Jan. 25 at 265.

According to the provincial government, 3,485 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (7), far north east (1), north west (13), north central (39), north east (3), Saskatoon (181), central west (13), central east (94), Regina (2,423), south west (33), south central (309) and south east (348) zones. The residences of 21 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 198 patients with COVID-19 — 157 are receiving inpatient care and 41 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 33,600 following 253 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,093 COVID-19 tests were performed on April 11. To date, 707,648 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 290,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

