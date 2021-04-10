Sask. Health warns of high COVID-19 exposure risk at Good Soil restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a warning on Saturday about increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at The Bender Bar & Grill on April 2.

The SHA said a person or persons attended this location while infectious on April 2 and there is increased risk of exposure to individuals who were there any time that day.

People who were at the restaurant during the specified time are required to immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for a COVID-19 test even if they don’t have symptoms.

To keep everyone safe in SHA care spaces during this time, family presence and visits is being restricted to Level 3 at the Good Soil Long Term Care Facility.

Visitation is restricted to end of life reasons. Examples of this include, but are not limited to: palliative care, hospice care or those who are high risk for loss of life, dramatic shift in the functioning of a patient or patient unlikely to leave hospital.

The SHA said for now this does not affect outdoor visits.