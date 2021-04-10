Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Sask. Health warns of high COVID-19 exposure risk at Good Soil restaurant

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 7:26 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing a warning about increased exposure to COVID-19 on April 2 at Bender Bar & Grill in Good Soil. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing a warning about increased exposure to COVID-19 on April 2 at Bender Bar & Grill in Good Soil. Courtesy Bender Bar & Grill Facebook

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a warning on Saturday about increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at The Bender Bar & Grill on April 2.

Read more: ‘They’re taking over’: Saskatchewan doctors flag threat of COVID-19 variants

The SHA said a person or persons attended this location while infectious on April 2 and there is increased risk of exposure to individuals who were there any time that day.

People who were at the restaurant during the specified time are required to immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for a COVID-19 test even if they don’t have symptoms.

Trending Stories

To keep everyone safe in SHA care spaces during this time, family presence and visits is being restricted to Level 3 at the Good Soil Long Term Care Facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot less effective against South African variant: study

Visitation is restricted to end of life reasons. Examples of this include, but are not limited to: palliative care, hospice care or those who are high risk for loss of life, dramatic shift in the functioning of a patient or patient unlikely to leave hospital.

The SHA said for now this does not affect outdoor visits.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 ExposureGood SoilGood Soil Saskatchewan

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers