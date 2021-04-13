Quinte West OPP charge Brighton man with drug and weapon offences

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 40-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after Quinte West officers were dispatched to a local business.

According to police, the man was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a lot on County Road 2 in Trenton.

He was found with a prohibited weapon, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of what police believe to be cocaine, OPP say.

OPP charged Bobby Joe Foster, 40, of Brighton, with operating a vehicle while impaired, having unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

Advertisement