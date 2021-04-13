Menu

Crime

Quinte West OPP charge Brighton man with drug and weapon offences

By Kayla Karim Global News
A 40-year-old from Brighton, Ont., was arrested and charged for possession of weapons and drugs after being found asleep in a vehicle in Trenton, Ont. View image in full screen
A 40-year-old from Brighton, Ont., was arrested and charged for possession of weapons and drugs after being found asleep in a vehicle in Trenton, Ont. Quinte West OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 40-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after Quinte West officers were dispatched to a local business. 

According to police, the man was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a lot on County Road 2 in Trenton.

He was found with a prohibited weapon, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of what police believe to be cocaine, OPP say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues

OPP charged Bobby Joe Foster, 40, of Brighton, with operating a vehicle while impaired, having unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

