COVID-19: Vaccine appointments to open for those 60+ in London-Middlesex, Elgin-Oxford

Two public health units in southwestern Ontario say they will be expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those aged 60 and older starting Tuesday.

The expanded eligibility covers the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health, which has jurisdiction over Elgin and Oxford counties.

Those who were born in 1961, but have not yet turned 60, are also allowed to book a vaccine appointment with either of the public health units under the new guidelines.

“In addition to opening the booking system to those born in 1961 or earlier, we will also be booking vaccine appointments within a four-week window,” said Dr. Alex Summers, the MLHU’s associate medical officer of health.

“So we expect there will be many appointments available.”

The appointments are for the mass vaccination clinics hosted by both the MLHU and SWPH.

The booking system opens for those 60 and up at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment. Online appointments are encouraged due to the high call volume.

More information on eligibility can be found on the MLHU’s website.

