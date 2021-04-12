Menu

Health

COVID-19: Vaccine appointments to open for those 60+ in London-Middlesex, Elgin-Oxford

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 12, 2021 2:04 pm
Mount Brydges Vaccination Clinic View image in full screen
Anne Doherty (left) receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Hannah Currie at the opening of the Middlesex-London region’s second vaccinated clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges on Feb. 18, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Two public health units in southwestern Ontario say they will be expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those aged 60 and older starting Tuesday.

The expanded eligibility covers the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health, which has jurisdiction over Elgin and Oxford counties.

Those who were born in 1961, but have not yet turned 60, are also allowed to book a vaccine appointment with either of the public health units under the new guidelines.

Read more: London region receives significant boost in latest vaccination expansion

“In addition to opening the booking system to those born in 1961 or earlier, we will also be booking vaccine appointments within a four-week window,” said Dr. Alex Summers, the MLHU’s associate medical officer of health.

“So we expect there will be many appointments available.”

The appointments are for the mass vaccination clinics hosted by both the MLHU and SWPH.

The booking system opens for those 60 and up at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment. Online appointments are encouraged due to the high call volume.

More information on eligibility can be found on the MLHU’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDLondon OntarioMiddlesex London Health UnitMiddlesex Countymlhusouthwestern public healthswphLondon areaExpanded vaccine eligibilityWhen can I get a vaccine? London

