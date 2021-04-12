West Kelowna search locates missing man in deep snow

Send this page to someone via email

Deep snow slowed the rescue effort for a man who was reported missing on Sunday in West Kelowna, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

The man had become separated from his friend while operating all-terrain vehicles above Bartley Road, according to COSAR.

The friend searched on his own for several hours before calling West Kelowna RCMP for help, they said.

After several more hours searching, COSAR crews were called in after 7 p.m. to ramp up the effort as the sun went down.

“Sixteen COSAR members and the riding partner spent several hours searching in the dark along several ATV trails, until the missing male was located around 12:30 a.m.,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tresnich said it took another three hours to get the man out due to his location and deep snow.

View image in full screen COSAR rescue saves man from deep snow. Courtesy: COSAR/ Global News

There are numerous essentials necessary when exploring the backcountry, according to COSAR.

Wear or carry suitable clothing and proper footwear: dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden changes in weather conditions.

dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden changes in weather conditions. Be aware of cellular and satellite coverage in the area: it may be limited to highway corridors or impacted by physical obstacles which can block the signal.

it may be limited to highway corridors or impacted by physical obstacles which can block the signal. Avoid wildlife conflicts: Know which animals are in the area and how to react if you cross their path.

Know which animals are in the area and how to react if you cross their path. Know your limits: Avoid injury and exhaustion.

Avoid injury and exhaustion. Take a course: Familiarize yourself with the area and activity in which you are engaging.

More information about being AdventureSmart can be found on the website linked here.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake – Mar 2, 2021