Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make ‘some degree of sacrifices’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna search locates missing man in deep snow

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 1:56 pm
16 rescuers were assembled to help find a man missing in the backcountry near West Kelowna on Sunday. View image in full screen
16 rescuers were assembled to help find a man missing in the backcountry near West Kelowna on Sunday. Courtesy: COSAR/ Global News

Deep snow slowed the rescue effort for a man who was reported missing on Sunday in West Kelowna, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

The man had become separated from his friend while operating all-terrain vehicles above Bartley Road, according to COSAR.

The friend searched on his own for several hours before calling West Kelowna RCMP for help, they said.

After several more hours searching, COSAR crews were called in after 7 p.m. to ramp up the effort as the sun went down.

Read more: Risk of spring flooding ‘elevated’ due to above normal snowpacks: B.C. River Forecast Centre

“Sixteen COSAR members and the riding partner spent several hours searching in the dark along several ATV trails, until the missing male was located around 12:30 a.m.,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tresnich said it took another three hours to get the man out due to his location and deep snow.

COSAR rescue saves man from deep snow. View image in full screen
COSAR rescue saves man from deep snow. Courtesy: COSAR/ Global News

There are numerous essentials necessary when exploring the backcountry, according to COSAR.

  • Wear or carry suitable clothing and proper footwear: dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden changes in weather conditions.
  • Be aware of cellular and satellite coverage in the area: it may be limited to highway corridors or impacted by physical obstacles which can block the signal.
  • Avoid wildlife conflicts: Know which animals are in the area and how to react if you cross their path.
  • Know your limits: Avoid injury and exhaustion.
  • Take a course: Familiarize yourself with the area and activity in which you are engaging.

More information about being AdventureSmart can be found on the website linked here.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake' Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake
Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake – Mar 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganWest KelownaBCSearchATVCOSARBackcountrycentral okanagan search and rescueSARUTV

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers