Vehicle theft suspect attempts to flee Peterborough police; 2 arrests made

Two people face charges following several reported vehicle thefts in Peterborough on Sunday, one of which involved a police pursuit.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of several stolen vehicles from the city’s west end.

Officers located one of the vehicles in a parking lot in the Sherbrooke Street and Kinsmen Way area.

Cheyenne DeMaeyer, 19, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession over $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.

Police say during their investigation, officers located a vehicle reported stolen from Halton Region “taking off” through the fields at Kinsmen Park.

“A pursuit was initiated but called off because of the high rate of speed,” police said.

Officers also recovered, in the same parking lot, a third vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police say officers located the suspect vehicle that had fled earlier and attempted to stop it, however, it’s alleged the driver sped away, running through a red traffic light.

Police set up several blocks at nearby Monaghan Road and McDonnel Street when the vehicle was spotted later in the area.

“The driver drove onto the sidewalk to avoid an officer and a police vehicle and continued to speed away running several more red lights,” police say.

“A short police pursuit was called off again because of public safety.”

Officers a short time later located the vehicle idling in a Simcoe Street parkade. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Nathan Carney, 19, of Hamilton, was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime (two counts under $5,000, one count over $5,000) and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Additionally, he was charged with 10 counts of failure to stop for a red light and one count each of driving while under suspended and failure to signal for a turn.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.