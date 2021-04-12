Winnipeg sees overnight mayhem with multiple stabbings, shootings: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were kept busy over a seven-and-a-half-hour period over Sunday night and Monday morning, responding to six different shootings or stabbings.

Police continue to investigate to see whether any of the incidents are connected.

The first incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when police were called to the 700 block of Corydon Avenue for a report of shots fired behind a convenience store. Shortly afterward, police said, a man in his 20s showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two hours later, a woman in her 40s at a South Point Douglas-area shelter was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

At 12:24 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Young Street. In circumstances similar to the first incident, a man in his 30s showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after.

Just over an hour later, police responded to a stabbing report in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street, where they found a man in his 40s — believed to have been assaulted near the 500 block of Portage Avenue — who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

At 2:08 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue with another report of a stabbing. They found an injured teenage girl and arrested a woman in her 20s. The teen victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Finally, just before 4 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Furby Street with a report of shots fired. No one was injured, but there was gunshot damage to a nearby home, police said.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate all six incidents.

